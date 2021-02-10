Morales ‘not treated appropriately’ when demoted, investigation shows

An independent investigator says Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission screwed up when they demoted former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. This, with the process of selecting a new chief at a standstill, and getting messier.

Milwaukee’s inspector general summarized her investigation in an 11-page document, writing that the FPC "failed" to follow its own rules, and did not give Milwaukee’s former top-cop due process.

Alfonso Morales

"I think from the point of view of my client, former Chief Morales, this is another recognition of the fact that he was not treated appropriately when he was demoted by the Fire and Police Commission back in August," said Frank Gimbel, attorney for Morales.

It marks another chapter closed with many more to go in the saga over the former chief's job.

"They found the process seems to be flawed," said Gimbel.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee Inspector General Ronda Kohlheim on Wednesday, Feb. 10 released a summary of her investigation into conflicting reports from the FPC and the City Attorney's Office surrounding the commission's decision to demote Morales from chief to the rank of captain.

Attorney Frank Gimbel, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales

"I think there is fortification of the legitimacy of our claims," said Gimbel.

In October, Morales and his attorney filed a legal brief arguing the demotion came without a fair hearing. In November, City Attorney Tearman Spencer agreed.

Wednesday's report concurred, with Kohlheim writing the FPC "failed to adhere" to its rules and that "due process was not extended to Mr. Morales."

Alfonso Morales

In response, Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement:

"The report gave a good summary of the process. I could see immediately that there were procedural problems in the way the Fire and Police Commission operated."

"There's a lot of back and forth among the different individuals involved. I wasn't surprised by that, I was a little disappointed because you want to have it resolved."

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson issued this statement:

"The inspector general’s report speaks for itself. It seems that for the most part, that the version of events offered by the city attorney’s office have been corroborated. The council looks forward to further discussion on this at the coming steering and rules committee meeting."

Dale Bormann, president of the Milwaukee Police Association had this to say in a statement:

"It doesn’t shock me that the FPC failed to adhere to the rules. I have always said that the FPC is disorganized and full of issues. This is the same commission that sets rules and procedures for the police and the fire department. I am a disappointed in the FPC."

Gimbel said he's hopeful the report's findings point toward closure.

"We do have the option of taking our claims to either state or federal court, and while that’s a long, tedious, and expensive process and we prefer to settle the case, we are not going to settle it in a way that diminishes the entitlements of chief morales," said Gimbel.



The report also outlines several recommendations for the FPC to consider moving forward, including developing records management procedures.