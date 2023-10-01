MKE Studio Tour: A weekend of vibrant art exploration

The MKE Studio Tour event offered the chance to explore the studios of dozens of local artists Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

"I always tell people, it’s never too late to take a pottery class," Jean Wells.

When you watch Wells work, you can see her heart molded into her creations.

"This piece is carved," said Wells. "I try to brush the burrs off of it. I scratch the background away like this."

Jean’s Clay Studio sits behind her Brown Deer home.

"I come in and work and be as productive as I can," Wells said.

Jean’s Clay Studio was part of the MKE Studio Tour in Milwaukee County.

At 22 locations, artists opened their studios to the public.

"The north part of Milwaukee County," said Wells. "The tour goes all the way down to South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Shorewood."

"I have work that is quilt art design," said Kathy DeVries. "It’s a fun pop of color."

Wells’ backyard is where DeVries sells her work.

"It really has been exciting to see people actually give you feedback about your work and just enjoy art," DeVries said.

It’s a way to support local artists.

"I love the pottery, and I’m trying to think about Christmas," said Debbie Woods. I’m planning ahead."

It’s also a chance to help artists.

"Because it’s a real challenge to make a living as an artist selling your artwork," said Woods. "We do these types of events so people can learn about us, see our wares and possibly consider purchasing art for their home."

The next MKE Studio Tour will be around the beginning of October 2024.