Mother wants Kenosha man's remains found: 'My only hope'

The mother of a missing Kenosha man is determined to find her only son's remains.

Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. was last seen in May 2020. A man has been charged for his death and hiding his corpse, but the body has not yet been found.

Kenosha County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward in hopes someone will speak up.

"My only hope and my only goal right now is to locate my son. That's it," said Selia Patterson. "He's always on my mind. Always. Sometimes I forget that he's gone."

When investigators entered the father of two's Kenosha apartment more than a year ago, there was a large amount of blood and signs of a struggle.

"I put this flyer in my son's apartment building on the door as they exit. I can't believe that any of his neighbors didn't hear something or didn't see anything," Patterson said.

Selia Patterson and Rosalio Gutierrez

Zachariah Anderson is charged with homicide and is accused of hiding Gutierrez's body. Authorities said Gutierrez was in a relationship with Anderson's ex-girlfriend at the time of his disappearance.

DNA results from blood found in Anderson's van came back as a march for Gutierrez. While Anderson denies involvement, investigators have searched properties linked to him – but Gutierrez's body has not turned up.

Zachariah Anderson

"Blood is thicker than water, but I'm hoping someone might have said something to a significant other or to a colleague or something," said Patterson.

"I want to bring my son home to Kenosha. I want to know where he is at."

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court in September. Anyone with information that could help Gutierrez's family is asked to give police a call.

