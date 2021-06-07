Where are Rosalio Gutierrez's remains? $10K reward offered for info

Crime Stoppers in Kenosha County is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of the remains for Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.

Zachariah Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide (repeater); accused of hiding the body of Gutierrez. Authorities say Gutierrez was in a relationship with Anderson's ex-girlfriend at the time of his disappearance.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found carpet was cut out of Anderson's van and noted a distinct odor of bleach. A DNA analyst said blood found in Anderson's vehicle belongs to Gutierrez.

Anderson's trial date has been pushed back – to later in 2021.

If you have information that could help authorities find the Gutierrez remains, you are urged to call 1-800-807-8477 or 262-656-7333. You can remain anonymous.