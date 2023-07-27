Milwaukee youth violence, community activists turn to the arts

Milwaukee community activists made a call to action Thursday night in a push to reduce violence among young people.

The group hopes to teach kids through the arts that violence isn't the answer. Fighting for change, Monte Mabra said it takes the community to help young people realize their lives matter.

"Open up the doors for the arts," said Mabra, founder of Voice of the Fatherless Child. "We’re trying to change their direction."

Together with the Office of Violence Prevention, activists are hoping to show kids they can use the arts as an outlet.

"Give them creative outlets for being able to express themselves," said Ashanti Hamilton, director of the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

Voice of the Fatherless Child meeting in Milwaukee

"They actually get to be on the outside looking into the situation, versus in the situation," Mabra said. "We’re getting ready to do a stage play called 'The Kia Boys.

"The stupidity of stealing a car and losing your life in a vehicle or taking somebody else's life in a vehicle. The cause and effect that family has to deal with is devastating."

Fatal shooting of 9-year-old at shopping center near 76th and Mill, Milwaukee

The group's meeting came on the heels of a violent and deadly week among youth in Milwaukee. Monday, a 9-year-old was shot and killed across the street from where Mabra and his team were meeting.

"Me and Ashanti Hamilton met Monday before it happened to set up this meeting," said Mabra.

Mabra said it's simple: Violence is killing and hurting far too many young people. He hopes that by acting out these situations, kids will look at things from a different perspective.

"All it takes is a blink of the eye, and it’s over with because we don’t think rationally," he said. "You can’t get back ‘em back. You can’t get ‘em back."

As for their plans to recruit kids, Mabra said they're partnering with Milwaukee Public Schools to get teens, in particular, interested.