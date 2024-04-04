article

A Milwaukee woman, already accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her former employer, is now charged with 11 more felonies that include forgery and identity theft.

After charges were filed in two previous cases against 43-year-old Tiffany Little, prosecutors said additional material showed she engaged in "much more illegal conduct." That material is the basis for the new allegations against her.

Previous cases

According to a criminal complaint, the co-owner of a Wauwatosa medical transport company told investigators he hired Little, "an old friend," in July 2021. He said he was "aware she had done prison time" but "wanted to give her a chance" and needed an office assistant. That work, he said, included basic office work, paying drivers and tracking payroll.

In August 2022, the complaint states the co-owner said the company started a new contract with another business – but noticed payments were not coming in. When the co-owner asked Little where the money was and why he did not have it, she "became defensive" and refused to give him the bank account information.

The co-owner checked the accounts he did have access to, per the complaint, which showed several "strange payments" to Little's payroll account number. There were other "random checks" made from the business' account to hers. The next time he confronted Little, she began lying about it and was fired.

In all, the complaint states Little obtained $101,877.22 in misappropriated funds from the business and laundered $85,631.92 of it through various bank accounts.

New charges

The new criminal complaint, filed against Little in April 2024, states prosecutors received additional material after the previous cases were filed. That material showed Little engaged in "much more illegal conduct."

The complaint states Little opened a business bank account using the name of her then-current employer's business in May 2022. Documents from the bank showed Little claimed she owned 100% of the business.

A fake articles of incorporation document, which listed Little as the owner, was also found. The complaint states a review of documents from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions confirmed the incorporation documents were forged and fake.

Documents from one of the business' vendors showed a co-owner's signature had been forged multiple times. In each case, the complaint states the name was spelled the same way – but incorrectly. The co-owner told investigators she did not complete or sign any of the forms in question, and that Little would have been the only other person with access to the information at the time.

The complaint states Little created fake email addresses for the business, too. An exchange in one of those emails showed communication about how to change the business' name. The emails were also involved in diverting payment meant for the business into the bank account she fraudulently opened under her employer's business name – and that only she controlled.

In court

Little is scheduled to make her initial appearance on the 11 new felony charges on April 15 – the same date she is due to appear for pre-trial hearings in her other two cases.

Court records also show Little was convicted in a 2017 Ozaukee County theft from business case and a 2009 Waukesha County identity theft case.