Milwaukee Washington Park fatal shooting; 20-year-old man charged

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting a man near Washington Park on Tuesday, July 25. The accused is Triston Brown – and he now faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Strangulation & suffocation

According to the criminal complaint, a ShotSpotter notification alerted police to possible gunshots in the area of Washington Park early on Tuesday, July 25. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a victim who had been shot near the playground. He was identified as Naquon Henry by a driver's license that was recovered.

Officers spotted a person near the shooting scene -- and asked where the shooter went. That person indicated the shooter went eastbound on Lisbon Avenue -- and provided a description.

A short time later, an officer spotted a person matching the description of the shooter walking east on Lisbon near 34th Street. When the officer attempted to make contact with the person, he began running. The officer "observed this subject to have a firearm in his hands," the complaint says.

The complaint says police set up a containment perimeter -- and spotted the subject running. They also "located a black bag, puffy jacket, and ski mask" -- inside the bag they "found a phone, box of 9mm bullets, and identifiers for...Triston Brown," the complaint says.

When police conducted their "next of kin notification" for Henry, they were provided a potential name of the girl Henry had been with.

When officers went to the girl's residence, they were notified by a person that Brown was the person responsible for Henry's homicide. They also spoke with the girl who indicated the defendant made threats to her, stating that "if he (the defendant) could not have (the girl), then no one would," the complaint says. The girl told police she agreed to meet with Brown at the District 3 police station. When she met with him, the complaint says Brown "strangled her, punched her, pointed a gun at her, took her cellphone, and forced her to go to Washington Park." Brown then used the girl's phone to get Henry to the park and "shot him multiple times," the complaint says.

Police interviewed Brown. He "acknowledged the recovered gun was his," the complaint says. He also "admitted that he got into a fight with (the girl) and that 'that guy' (Henry) came to the park, and then the defendant admitted he shot Henry," the complaint says. Brown goes on to say, he "could not indicate how many times he shot, and indicated he ‘blacked out,'" the complaint says.

Brown made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, July 30. Cash bond was set at $250,000.