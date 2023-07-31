Milwaukee growing tally of violence: 'Children are crying out'

Two Milwaukee kids were hurt in separate shootings over the weekend, adding to a growing tally of violence. A mother of a gun violence victim says the solution to the violence starts in the home.

Last week, law enforcement and community leaders denounced the violence and said they can't do it alone. FOX6 News talked to a mom who said her son did everything right and was still shot and killed.

Family members describe 22-year-old Naquon Henry as a good kid that helped his mom work around the house and hoped to start work as a bus driver. Later Tuesday morning, police said Henry was lured to Washington Park, where he was shot and killed.

Prosecutors said Henry thought he was messaging a girl he started dating, but it was her ex instead.

Triston Brown, 20, was arrested later that day. He was charged over the weekend with killing Henry and strangling his ex-girlfriend.

Triston Brown

Naquon's mother said she's not ready to talk publicly about what happened to her son but said off-camera the violence was ‘senseless.' She wants accountability for parents.

"These are not statistics that we're talking about in the city of Milwaukee," said Ashanti Hamilton, the director of the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention.

Last Friday, violence prevention workers, community leaders and law enforcement held a press conference in Sherman Park. To talk about a recent shooting that stemmed from an argument as well as Henry's death.

"You're harming real families," Hamilton. "You're taking away valuable people out of our community that's here to help us get better."

Violence interrupters said thoughts and prayers aren't enough; they’re out in the neighborhoods doing what they can to stop the violence. Police said they can't do it alone.

"Our children are crying out," said Felesia Martin, A Milwaukee County supervisor. "They are thirsty for love, support and nurturing."

Henry had that support but couldn't escape the violence the city sees daily.