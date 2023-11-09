SE Wisconsin Veterans Day events, community ceremonies

article

Communities and organizations across southeast Wisconsin will hold events to honors those who served this Veterans Day weekend.

Here are some events and ceremonies – both free and ticketed – that will be offered:

From Friday through Sunday, all active military members, veterans and their families (up to six) get free admission to the Harley-Davidson Museum. Veterans and active military personnel can also receive one complimentary meal at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant (up to $12.95 with the purchase of a beverage) across from the museum. The Harley-Davidson Shop will offer a 20% discount throughout the weekend for all active military and veterans. Additional details can be found on the musuem's website.

New Berlin Veterans Day Ceremony

Mayor Dave Ament will conduct the city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at New Berlin City Hall. The ceremony will include a performance from the New Berlin Community Band.

Silver Circle for the Vets Day 5K & 10K

Hundreds will race through Veterans Park at Milwaukee's lakefront. Organizers said it is the only race that starts and finishes on Mason street right in front of the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. This year's race partners with the Silver Circle Foundation to raise money for Operation Finally Home, which builds custom, mortgage-free homes for veterans and their families.

The Wisconsin Society of Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard will honor veterans at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Park in Waukesha. The Color Guard will also be in Delafield at the Delafield Revolutionary War Flag Plaza at 1 p.m. to dedicate the planting of a Liberty Tree.

American Legion posts of Walworth County

The American Legion posts of Walworth County will hold observances throughout the area Saturday to honor the sacrifice of the nation's veterans. A commemoration will take place at 11 a.m. at posts throughout the county. The Delavan and Sharon police departments will be sounding their emergency sirens. Lake Geneva and other communities will be ringing church bells.

Descendant Community of Milwaukee County Grounds Cemeteries

On Veterans Day, the organization will host a veterans' headstone recognition and dedication event at Milwaukee County Grounds Park Cemetery 3 – north of Watertown Plank Road at the end of 87th Street – at 11 a.m. The rededication will be performed by historical reenactors. The ceremony is expected to last 90 minutes. Organizers ask attendees to bring a lawn chair, and said the event will proceed regardless of weather conditions. There are no restrooms on site.

Hartford, Slinger sirens

The city of Hartford and village of Slinger will activate sirens at 11 a.m. Saturday to honor veterans.

The Center for Veterans Issues' 5th annual Veterans Ball will be held at Milwaukee's Italian Community Center on Saturday. VIP registration begins at 5 p.m. and general registration begins at 6 p.m. – followed by dinner, program and after party. Ticket information and prices can be found on the event's website.