Milwaukee Tuesday shootings; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Two different shootings sent two people to the hospital in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
27th and Ruby
Fire crews said a person was shot just after 6:20 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.
The victim's condition is unknown.
Weil and Locust
Fire officials said a victim was shot at approximately 5:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.
The victim's condition is unknown.