Milwaukee Tuesday shootings; 2 injured

Two different shootings sent two people to the hospital in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

27th and Ruby

Fire crews said a person was shot just after 6:20 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Weil and Locust

Fire officials said a victim was shot at approximately 5:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown.