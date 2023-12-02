Trinity Lutheran Church fundraiser to help restoration effort

Fire ripped through Milwaukee's historic Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church more than five years ago, and work continues to rebuild it.

In the aftermath, millions of dollars in restoration work was needed on the 140-year-old church. The community came together Saturday, Dec. 2 to support those working on the restoration.

"Pulled everything out of the church. Brought it here," said Ben Zuehlsdorf, owner of Zuehlsdorf Woodworks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As part of the effort to raise money to help with those restorations, Zuehlsdorf Woodworks in West Allis hosted an open house fundraiser.

"It’s part of our history, it’s part of our Lutheran heritage, it’s part of Milwaukee history. It’s super important to me that this gets finished," Zuehlsdorf said.

Related article

It gave people the chance to see the work they’ve already done and help in that final push to carry restoration projects over the finish line.

"This is an opportunity to come in and for those in the Milwaukee area, who have been in Trinity, to see some of those historic beautiful pieces of art that were created back in 1870s," said Rev. M. Douglas Peters, pastor at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The church said it hopes to raise $4 million to complete the project. If you would like to help with the church's restoration efforts, visit their website.