Milwaukee transgender woman killed, Cordell Howze sentenced to life in prison

On Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, Cordell Howze was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for the death of Cashay Henderson.

During the sentencing, FOX6 was able to hear from Henderson's sister Ada, who shared some words about Henderson being a proud transgender woman with dreams that were taken away from her too soon.

The court also heard from Howze, who appeared calm throughout the sentencing.

Howze was accused of fatally shooting Henderson and then setting her apartment on fire in 2023.

More than 40 witnesses testified and more than 350 pieces of evidence was shown at trial -- including a video of Howze showing Henderson's body.

While Howze maintained his innocence, he was found guilty of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Arson.

Cashay Henderson

"The way she was taken from us was unfair and driven by a lot of hatred. My sister was more than just a victim she was a person with dreams. Her life was cut short because of someone's hatred," Ada said.

"This journey of being incarcerated helped me identify my true purpose in life and prior to being incarcerated it also helped me find my purpose in life also," said Howze.

"There is just no logical or coherent reason for what you did what you did to ms. Henderson," said Judge David Swanson.

During the hearing, the judge mentioned Howze has obvious mental health that hopes are addressed.

Cordell Howze in court for sentencing

Case and trial details

The jury only deliberated for an hour. Howze showed no reaction in court as the verdict was read.

In closing arguments, the state replayed video of Howze in which he called Henderson the devil and recorded the victim after her death. The state also brought up cellphone records that showed Howze searched for a Milwaukee transgender escort on the day Henderson was killed.

"We know he video tapes her last moments. We know he humiliates her dead body. We know he pours chemicals on her. We know he sets her on fire," said Grant Huebner, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

Howze's attorney argued there was a lack of DNA and fingerprints.

Howze took the stand and maintained his innocence. In the end, he was found guilty on all three counts he faced.

