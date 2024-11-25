Milwaukee transgender woman killed, Cordell Howze to be sentenced

article

Cordell Howze, the man convicted in the 2023 homicide of Cashay Henderson, a Milwaukee transgender woman, will be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 25.

The jury, which only deliberated for an hour, also convicted Howze of arson and possession of a firearm by a felon. He showed no reaction in court as the verdict was read.

Prosecutors accused Howze of fatally shooting Henderson and then setting her apartment on fire in 2023. Forty witnesses testified during the trial, and more than 350 pieces of evidence were shown.

In closing arguments on Monday, the state replayed video of Howze in which he called Henderson the devil and recorded the victim after her death. The state also brought up cellphone records that showed Howze searched for a Milwaukee transgender escort on the day Henderson was killed.

"We know he video tapes her last moments. We know he humiliates her dead body. We know he pours chemicals on her. We know he sets her on fire," said Grant Huebner, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

Howze's attorney argued there was a lack of DNA and fingerprints.

Howze took the stand and maintained his innocence. In the end, he was found guilty on all three counts he faced.

He faces life in prison.

