Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody

Clayton Hubbird, 31, of Milwaukee, made his initial court appearance Sunday, Oct. 2, in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman.

Hubbird had been wanted by police -- a warrant issued for his arrest on Sept. 6 after charges were filed.

In court Sunday, cash bond was set at $250,000.

Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells.

A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Loved ones couldn't believe this happened.

On Aug. 29, according to prosecutors, Hubbird went into a gas station off 19th and National.

Surveillance video shows Hubbird and Allen had a brief conversation inside before Hubbird got back into his Chevy Tahoe. Eventually, according to police, Allen hopped into the passenger's seat.

Memorial for Regina "Mya" Allen

Things took a turn when Hubbird and Allen reached her apartment near 26th and Wells.

A witness told police he saw a black SUV and two people arguing, heard a gunshot and Allen screamed, "I'm shot."

Allen called 911. Police say before Allen died, she told an officer she met the man who shot her at a gas station, and he drove a Chevy Tahoe.

A criminal complaint says security video from the gas station, a witness and police checking the Tahoe's license plate linked Hubbird to the crime.

Shooting at 26th and Wells, Milwaukee

The SUV was found in Wauwatosa Aug. 30. Prosecutors say someone at the home where it was found identified it as Hubbird's vehicle. A search of Hubbird's bedroom revealed ammunition and firearm magazines.

Allen's friend said she would've celebrated her 36th birthday on Sept. 20.

Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.