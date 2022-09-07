Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man wanted

Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they say killed the transgender woman.

A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Through Facebook, Allen's friend said she will be missed, and loved ones can't believe this happened. A growing memorial sits at 26th and Wells as police search for her killer.

Regina Allen, Clayton Hubbird

Police say that man is Clayton Hubbird, 31.

On Aug. 29, according to prosecutors, Hubbird went into a gas station off 19th and National.

Surveillance video shows Hubbird and Allen had a brief conversation inside before Hubbird got back into his Chevy Tahoe. Eventually, according to police, Allen hopped into the passenger's seat.

Things took a turn when Hubbird and Allen reached her apartment near 26th and Wells.

Shooting at 26th and Wells, Milwaukee

A witness told police he saw a black SUV and two people arguing, heard a gunshot and Allen screamed, "I'm shot."

Allen called 911. Police say before Allen died, she told an officer she met the man who shot her at a gas station, and he drove a Chevy Tahoe.

A criminal complaint says security video from the gas station, a witness and police checking the Tahoe's license plate linked Hubbird to the crime.

The SUV was found in Wauwatosa Aug. 30. Prosecutors say someone at the home where it was found identified it as Hubbird's vehicle. A search of Hubbird's bedroom revealed ammunition and firearm magazines.

Allen's friend said she would've celebrated her 36th birthday on Sept. 20.

Shooting at 26th and Wells, Milwaukee

Hubbird is charged with reckless homicide, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has a skull tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.