Milwaukee transgender homicide, man arrested after Menasha chase

article

A man wanted in connection to a Milwaukee homicide was arrested late Tuesday night, Feb. 28 in Menasha after a slow-speed chase.

Milwaukee police said the man is a person of interest in the killing of Cashay Henderson, a Black transgender woman. Firefighters found her inside her apartment Sunday, Feb. 26 with a gunshot wound while they were responding to a fire.

Officials said around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Neenah police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department requested the help of the Menasha Police Department in apprehending the man.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Neenah police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle, which then fled into Menasha. Police there successfully deployed stop sticks and took over the pursuit at a very slow rate of speed.

Menasha police requested help from the Wisconsin State Patrol to perform a PIT maneuver, which happened on Appleton Road in Menasha. The man then ran from the vehicle, and a Winnebago County K-9 was used.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials said the man was actively resisting, and Menasha officers used a Taser. The man was then taken into custody.

A handgun and other evidence was recovered from the man and the scene. He was turned over to the Milwaukee Police Department after being evaluated by medical personnel.

In addition to whatever charges the man faces in Milwaukee, Menasha police referred charges to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office for felony fleeing and eluding, as well as resisting and obstructing an officer.