29th and Villard fire; Woman found with gunshot wound

article

A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a burning apartment building near 29th and Villard on Sunday morning.

Milwaukee Fire Department said the call for the fire came in around 9 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The fire was put out in under 30 minutes.

Firefighters said no other injuries were reported. Residents affected by water damage are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.