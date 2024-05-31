TikTok creator climbed Milwaukee Art Museum and more, prosecutors say

A Milwaukee TikTok content creator known for attempting illegal and dangerous stunts – like climbing the Milwaukee Art Museum – is now accused of a felony.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Guillermo Leflore on Thursday. His account racked up tens of thousands of views on the social media platform, and now those videos are being used as evidence against him in court.

A criminal complaint states Leflore was caught on surveillance video trespassing into a We Energies power plant in December. Police also used a TikTok video to track him to the incident; the video showed Leflore exploring steam tunnels.

Even before the latest charges, police arrested Leflore for entering a construction site on the Marquette University campus in April. Prosecutors said he climbed a crane there and ran from police, and videos of the incident could be seen on his TikTok page.

"I work security, so that can be a nightmare for people like us," said Jacob Baker. "One accident, and that’s all it takes."

Videos posted on Guillermo Leflore's TikTok account show We Energies steam tunnel, Marquette crane

Now, with law enforcement's knowledge of Leflore's identity, officers said they are conducting multiple investigations into him trespassing at different locations across Milwaukee. Prosecutors said he admitted to climbing a number of other structures – including the City Hall clock tower and Carbon Steak, in addition to the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Court records show Leflore is charged with criminal trespassing to an energy provider property, a felony, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. In a separate case tied to the Marquette campus incident, he was charged with two misdemeanors: entry into a locked building and obstructing an officer.