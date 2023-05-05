Milwaukee teacher's aide accused; assault of teen, child enticement

article

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple criminal charges including sexual assault of a child for alleged actions that happened at a Milwaukee Public School. The accused is Randell Jefferson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree sexual assault of a child (<16 years of age)

Child enticement (three counts)

Soliciting a child for prostitution (three counts)

Exposing a child to harmful material (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, detectives spoke on Sept. 8, 2022 with a teenage girl regarding a sexual assault. The teen indicated that in May 2021 "she was sexually assaulted at Oliver Wendell Homes School" in Milwaukee. The teen indicated a teacher's aide known to her as Mr. Jefferson, and later identified as the defendant, "made comments to her about boys wanting to do sexual things to (the teen) and talking to (the teen) about pornography," the complaint says.

The complaint says on June 1, the defendant took the teen a room commonly used for after-school activities and allegedly had inappropriate contact with the teen. The teen did not say anything about this contact "until she told her mother around September 1, 2022," the complaint says. The teen "stated she felt uncomfortable talking about it and that the defendant had a ‘buff build.’"

On April 28, 2023, officers responded to Oliver Wendell Holmes School and spoke to the principal who stated that "several students informed him that they were solicited for sexual favors by a teacher," the complaint says. The defendant was again identified as the teacher.

In interviews with police, "the defendant confirmed that he runs the after school program and helped coach track. The defendant admitted that he has homemade pornographic material on his phone, but denied showing the pornography to any of the students. The pornographic videos depicted the defendant receiving oral sex from various females - consistent with what the victims indicated they were shown on the defendant's phone," the complaint says.

Jefferson made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, May 4. Cash bond was set at $50,000.

Milwaukee Public Schools statement

Stephen Davis, Milwaukee Public Schools Media Relations Manager

"MPS is aware of misconduct allegations related to a staff member.

"In accordance with District policy and Federal and State law, the District does not comment on the circumstances of our individual students and their families.

"MPS takes all matters seriously that impact the learning and a advancement of our students. This incident is under investigation. All personnel matters are addressed according to district policy."