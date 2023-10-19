MPS teacher allegedly hit student, charges possible: police

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an allegation that a teacher hit a student at school on Wednesday morning, Oct. 18.

It allegedly took place at Story Elementary School near 37th and Kilbourn around 9 a.m. Police said the teacher allegedly hit a 6-year-old, causing pain.

The teacher was ordered to appear at the district attorney's office for a review of possible criminal charges.

In a statement, Milwaukee Public Schools said:

MPS is aware of misconduct allegations related to a staff member. MPS takes all matters seriously that impact the learning and advancement of our students. This incident is under investigation. All personnel matters are addressed according to district policy.