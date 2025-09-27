Stop the Gun Violence Walk, Milwaukee community comes together
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee community gathered for a walk Saturday to promote unity and raise awareness about gun violence.
What they're saying:
Last week, 11-year-old Deon Sargent was shot and killed in what police said was a robbery near 68th and Silver Spring. A 13-year-old boy was arrested.
Community members said enough is enough. They said they will continue walking and fighting for their city and neighborhood with the hope that, one day, the violence will end.
"They need to know that what they do today will affect them through eternity," one participant said. "When they make choices today, it may look easy to get out here and shoot somebody, but you are signing your life away not only in the world but through eternity."
On Friday alone, three people were shot in separate incidents. One of those victims died.
