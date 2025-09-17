Milwaukee 11-year-old boy fatally shot; 13-year-old in custody

The Brief 11-year-old Deon Sargent was shot and killed during a robbery near 68th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police said Sargent’s death is part of a troubling trend – 15 children have died from gun violence in Milwaukee so far this year.



Family and friends are mourning the loss of 11-year-old Deon Sargent, who police say was shot and killed during a robbery Tuesday evening, Sept. 16, on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. near 68th and Silver Spring.

Deon Sargent

Police identified the victim in the robbery as Sargent, who was known to loved ones as "Mister."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Dancer of the family, the protector," said his cousin, Canience Haynes.

"He was the Mister man, he was the man of the house," said his mother, Brittany Bee. "I miss him hugging me, I miss his smile, I miss his happiness."

Bee said the loss has not fully set in.

"He was 11-years-old, 11. I don't know. I don't know how to feel."

Police said a 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Sargent played youth football for Milwaukee’s CLE Panthers for the past three years.

"It's a shock. Why him?" said Corey Collins, vice president of the team.

"He had the heart of a lion and a heart of a giant," said Derricka Wesley, team administrator.

Carvell Brooks, CEO and head coach of the CLE Panthers, said the organization was created to help prevent tragedies like this.

Deon Sargent

"That's the reason we started the CLE Panthers ‘Changing Lives through Entertainment’ to prevent stuff like this," Brooks said. "So, we're going to keep working with the community, we're going to keep trying to make a change."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said Sargent’s death is part of a troubling trend – 15 children have died from gun violence in Milwaukee so far this year, two more than this time in 2024.

Related article

What's next:

Sargent’s family said they still don’t know exactly what happened and are demanding answers. They plan to hold a vigil for him at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

"My baby didn't deserve to get his taken, for any other circumstance," Bee said.