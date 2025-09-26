Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded in separate incidents within an hour of each other on Friday, Sept. 26.
74th and Stark
What we know:
Officials say just after 1 p.m. Friday, a 34-year-old was shot and wounded after an argument near 74th and Stark. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Investigators are seeking an unknown shooter.
38th and Keefe
What we know:
Around 1:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near 38th and Keefe. An 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Again, an unknown shooter is being sought.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.