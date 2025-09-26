Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 wounded in separate incidents

Published  September 26, 2025 3:29pm CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened within a single hour on Friday, Sept. 26.
    • The victims were shot at separate locations, but within the 1 o'clock hour on Friday.
    • Officials are seeking unknown shooters in both cases.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded in separate incidents within an hour of each other on Friday, Sept. 26. 

74th and Stark

What we know:

Officials say just after 1 p.m. Friday, a 34-year-old was shot and wounded after an argument near 74th and Stark. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Investigators are seeking an unknown shooter. 

38th and Keefe

What we know:

Around 1:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near 38th and Keefe. An 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Again, an unknown shooter is being sought. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

