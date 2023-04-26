Milwaukee stolen car search led to shots fired, 3 charged

Three people from Milwaukee face charges in connection with a shooting that happened April 21 near 95th and Brown Deer Road. According to prosecutors, it all started when an ALDI worker's car was stolen in Menomonee Falls, and she used an app to track it down.

Brandon McConnell, 29, Quaron Patton, 18 and Emmanuel Ewing, 17, face charges in this case that police say started when an ALDI employee's vehicle was stolen while she was working in Menomonee Falls. She said her purse was in the break room, and the door was propped open and someone forgot to close it. The purse was later found by a customer in the bathroom, and the ALDI employee noted that things were missing, including her key fob, according to a criminal complaint.

She used a cellphone app to track her car to the area of 95th and Brown Deer and contacted her ex-boyfriend to go look for it. Prosecutors say her ex-boyfriend and Brandon McConnell went to the area and found the Lincoln, which drove to the Citgo gas station nearby. The ex-boyfriend told investigators McConnell said he was going to follow the vehicle.

According to prosecutors, McConnell is seen in surveillance video pulling a firearm and firing at the Lincoln in the Citgo parking lot. Seven 9mm casings were recovered.

The Lincoln was found abandoned near Swan and Allyn. Prosecutors say everyone inside, including Quaron Patton and Emmanuel Ewing, ran away. Police found bullet strikes on the car.

Ewing told investigators they were going to the gas station to "get blunts." He said a "big dude" approached the car and said, "You know whose car you stole?" He said he then heard gunshots and the Lincoln pulled off fast. He said he wanted to get out because he "wasn't supposed to be in a stolen car." He said he eventually ran to his house and told his mom he'd been shot. Prosecutors noted he was convicted as an adjudicated delinquent and out on bail at the time. A handgun was found in his bedroom, the complaint says.

Patton said "Wingo" was the driver of the Lincoln that day. Patton said he heard gunshots and the car sped off. He said he saw McConnell fire the last shot with a black handgun. Prosecutors say Patton admitted he had a firearm on him at the time, which is not allowed due to the fact that he's a convicted felon. The complaint says Patton told investigators he hid the weapon in the garbage in the bathroom at the gas station.

All three made their initial appearances in court Wednesday, April 26. McConnell faces two counts of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon. Cash bond was set at $2,000. Ewing faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony and two counts of felony bail jumping. Cash bond was set at $1,500. Patton was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Cash bond was set at $1,000.