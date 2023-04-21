Milwaukee shooting, 95th and Brown Deer, 1 arrested

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, April 21 near 95th Street and Brown Deer Road. It happened around 11:20 a.m.

The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.