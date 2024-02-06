Milwaukee stabbing; 20th and Atkinson, 25-year-old man in custody

article

Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man suffered a puncture wound but was later taken into custody following an incident near 20th and Atkinson early Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Officials say officers were dispatched to a battery/cutting around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, a 20-year-old, sustained superficial injuries and refused medical attention.

The circumstances that led to the battery/cutting are under investigation. However, they appear to be domestic violence-related.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.