Milwaukee police officers hurt, car drove through barricade: video

The Milwaukee Police Department released video on Thursday, Feb. 22 that shows woman drive through a barricade and hit a squad.

It happened early on New Year's Day, around 1:25 a.m., near Water and Highland. Police said the 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

"I’m sure this person now has to suffer the consequences of their actions," Kim Beale-Brui, a Water Street patron, told FOX6 News at the time. "And hurting people is something that you have to live with. I’m glad no one was hurt fatally."

There were two officers inside the squad. Those officers, ages 45 and 38, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.