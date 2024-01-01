Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee squad struck; woman drove thru barricades, suspected of OWI

Woman crashes through barricade, strikes police squad near Water and Highland, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old woman went through barricades for a road closure early Monday, Jan 1 – and crashed into an occupied police squad behind those barricades. This all unfolded around 1:25 a.m. near Water and Highland in Milwaukee

Officials say a 45-year-old officer and a 38-year-old officer were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of OWI.