Shots fired at Milwaukee nightclub, owner says; police investigate

article

Glass covered the sidewalks outside a nightclub on Milwaukee's south side Saturday afternoon, July 1.

The owner of HEX Night Club said someone drove by and shot up the outside around 11:30 a.m. A busy area near 5th and National in Walker's Point, someone could've been hurt; luckily, no one was.

"We just started hearing really loud bangs, but it’s around Fourth of July so, fireworks, firecrackers, we hear those all the time," said 13-year-old Erick Milan.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milan was next door when he heard something strange. It wasn't fireworks – it was gun shots.

"He said there was only fireworks, but we heard glass breaking and stuff," Milan said. "It keeps going consistently, so we run to the back, and we are ducking down."

Erick Milan

When the bangs stopped, Milan went outside and found the aftermath. Milwaukee police investigated the area.

"Everyone was confused and panicking. The police were blocking off the streets," he said. "I just felt scared, and it was, like, disappointing at the same time."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

No one was hurt or inside at the time of the shooting, but Milan said what worries him is someone could've been.

"You're affecting people like me, and there are people everywhere," said Milan. "As a community, we need to be better. We need to come together and stop it."

HEX Night Club

While workers made efforts to sweep up the shattered glass, people who live nearby are still trying to piece together the reason someone would do this.

"Violence is really not necessary, it’s very, very rare when it needs to be done. We don’t need to hurt each other," said Lars Espeland, who lives nearby.

The investigation is still ongoing, but windows are boarded up and HEX Night Club is still running.