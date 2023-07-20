Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred Wednesday, July 19. One person is dead and two others were wounded.

64th and Lancaster

A Milwaukee 3-year-old was shot Wednesday, July 19 near 64th and Lancaster. The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested a Milwaukee woman, 29, and MPD said they are looking for a man, 32. The two are expected to face charges.

35th and Locust

A 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 19. It happened around 11:30 p.m. near 35th and Locust. No arrests have been made.

35th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee

27th and Lincoln Creek Parkway

One person was shot near 27th Street and Lincoln Creek Parkway around 11:50 p.m. The victim did succumb to their injuries at the scene. The identification of the victim is pending.

No arrests have been made.

27th and Lincoln Creek Parkway, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.