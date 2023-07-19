Milwaukee 3-year-old shot, 64th and Lancaster
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 3-year-old was shot Wednesday, July 19 near 64th and Lancaster.
The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police arrested a Milwaukee woman, 29, and MPD said they are looking for a man, 32.
The two are expected to face charges.
On Monday and Tuesday, two 5-year-olds were shot in Milwaukee in separate incidents.
One arrest was made in connection with those shootings.