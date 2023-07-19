Milwaukee 3-year-old shot, 64th and Lancaster

A Milwaukee 3-year-old was shot Wednesday, July 19 near 64th and Lancaster.

The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested a Milwaukee woman, 29, and MPD said they are looking for a man, 32.

The two are expected to face charges.

On Monday and Tuesday, two 5-year-olds were shot in Milwaukee in separate incidents.

One arrest was made in connection with those shootings.