Milwaukee violence prevention, Adam Procell discusses efforts

The Brief Milwaukee experienced a string of violent crime over the weekend. The city's new violence prevention director spoke out about the causes. Milwaukee Police Department data shows an increase in homicides this year.



Milwaukee experienced a string of violent, and sometimes fatal, crime over the weekend. On Tuesday, the city's new violence prevention director spoke out about the causes of such deadly behavior.

Milwaukee shootings

The backstory:

Over the weekend, five people were killed in three separate shootings. On Monday night, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, and two others were wounded, near 79th and Hampton. The medical examiner's office identified the 16-year-old Marquis Champion.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

By the numbers:

Milwaukee Police Department data shows an increase in homicides, 120 so far this year compared to the same time last year. That data is through Oct. 20.

Related article

What can be done?

What they're saying:

Adam Procell heads Milwaukee's Office of Community Wellness and Safety. He said a lot of work from different sectors is needed to tackle violence.

"It’s sad. At the end of the day, when anybody gets shot, it’s a terrible thing," he said. "Literally every time I hear a siren I’m like, ‘Was that someone who just got shot?’ We have to find a way to resolve arguments without violence."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It's only been a few months since Procell was named to his current role, but he said he's already working to crack down on crime – especially as violent crime shows an uptick.

"I think our city is in trouble," said Procell. "I don’t know that we fully grasp how deep it goes, our inability to resolve at the end of the day, resolve conflict without violence."

Adam Procell

During an event at the Marquette University Law School, Procell offered some methods his office will use to curb violence. Those include early childhood intervention, and conflict resolution aimed at retaliatory violence.

"We have to find a way to help those who have been impacted get through it, not hurt somebody else, cause stats show people hurt people from a younger age," he said.

Procell added there are active community organizations that are contributing to violence prevention efforts. He said working as a community and having parents hold their children accountable can be effective.