Violent weekend in Milwaukee; 5 dead, including 2 at 27th and Atkinson

Milwaukee police are investigating a string of shootings over the weekend that left five people dead and several others injured, including a child.

What we know:

The violence stretched across the city in multiple neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, police said two men were shot near Appleton and Ruby.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 43-year-old Dwayne Carter, killed during an attempted robbery, and 33-year-old Shaquille Madison, who died in the emergency department.

Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect and are searching for another.

"It’s just an unfortunate situation that happened," said witness Willie Dobson.

On Sunday night, just after 9 p.m., police said two people were shot and killed near 27th and Atkinson. They were identified as 64-year-old Marcus Smith and 50-year-old Sandra Lee.

What they're saying:

Dobson said he heard the shots and saw the aftermath.

"We heard four single shots, one right after [the] other, and we looking at you like, what the hell was that?" Dobson said. "There was a young lady laying right here on the corner in the curb. There was a young man laying right here."

An hour later, around 10 p.m., another shooting near 31st and Courtland left 44-year-old Lakendrick Roby dead while sitting in a car.

Police said they do not yet know who is responsible.

Big picture view:

In total, three separate shootings claimed five lives in two days.

"It’s heartbreaking," said resident Dre Eubanks.

Police said they also responded to several other shootings across the city that left multiple people injured, including a 6-year-old child.

At least two suspects are still being sought in connection with the weekend’s fatal cases.