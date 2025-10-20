Milwaukee shootings Monday, 1 dead, 3 hurt including child

article

The Brief Milwaukee police say four people were shot in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 20. In one of those shootings, one person died. Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 20 left one person dead and three people wounded, including a child.

9th and Meinecke

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a suspect shot an 11-year-old child just after noon.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect

79th and Hampton

What we know:

Milwaukee police say three people were shot around 10 p.m.

A 16-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene. Two other victims, ages 17 and 18, were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.