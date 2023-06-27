Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 2 men

article

Two Milwaukee men were wounded in separate shootings on the city's north side Tuesday, June 27.

What led to the shootings isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

1st and Burleigh

Around 1:20 a.m., a 65-year-old man was wounded. Police said he showed up at a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

38th and Center

A 25-year-old man was wounded shortly after 4 p.m. He, too, showed up at a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.