Milwaukee shooting: Teens hurt near 37th and Lloyd

A Milwaukee shooting injured two teenage boys, ages 13 and 14, Tuesday night, June 27.

Police said the shots were fired around 7:45 p.m. near 37th and Lloyd.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.