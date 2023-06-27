Milwaukee shooting: 2-year-old hurt near 27th and Hope

article

A 2-year-old was shot in Milwaukee Tuesday night, June 27, the third child under 10 shot in the city in three days.

Tuesday night's shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 27th and Hope.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to it.

The boy arrived at the hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

On Sunday night, a 7-year-old was shot near 22nd and Orchard. His mother was arrested.

On Monday night, a 9-year-old was shot near 35th and Wright.