Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 2 wounded, 2 arrested

article

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, May 9 left one man dead and seriously wounded two others wounded.

Police arrested people in connection to two of the three shootings.

Around 2:20 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot and killed. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested, and public records show he was booked on a recommended charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

6th and Vliet

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries around 1:25 p.m. Police arrested a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, suspected of firing several shots at the man during an argument. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Shooting at 6th and Vliet, Milwaukee

Unknown location

A 19-year-old man showed up at a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating where and when the shooting happened, as well as what led to it.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.