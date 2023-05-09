Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 92nd and Birch, 15-year-old killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:29PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 92nd and Birch, 15-year-old killed

A Milwaukee boy, 15, was shot and critically injured Tuesday evening near 92nd and Birch. Police said the boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 15, was shot and critically injured Tuesday evening, May 9 near 92nd and Birch. Police said the boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said shots were fired around 7 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Milwaukee shooting, 92nd and Birch

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.