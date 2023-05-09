Milwaukee shooting, 92nd and Birch, 15-year-old killed

A Milwaukee boy, 15, was shot and critically injured Tuesday evening, May 9 near 92nd and Birch. Police said the boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said shots were fired around 7 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Milwaukee shooting, 92nd and Birch

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.