Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, another injured

One person is dead and another was injured in two shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Nov. 19.

44th and Clark

A 48-year-old was injured in a shooting around 12:50 a.m. near 44th and Clark. Police say the shooting happened after a fight and are looking for a suspect.

33rd and Center

Around 2 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot and killed near 33rd & Center. Police say the shooting appears to be domestic violence related, and are looking for a suspect.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information about Sunday morning's shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.