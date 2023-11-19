Milwaukee homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection to a homicide that took place on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Police identified the suspect as Quran C. Robey and said the homicide occurred near Center and 33rd just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. During an argument, police said Robey fatally shot another person.

He is also wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred near Appleton and Capitol on Saturday.

Police said to not approach him, and he might be driving a silver Ford Escape with a Wisconsin license plate ALW-3460.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.