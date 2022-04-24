6 Milwaukee shootings in 10 hours Sunday

article

On the heels of eight shootings in 12 hours Saturday, April 23 into early Sunday morning, two of them fatal, Milwaukee police reported six shootings in less than 10 hours Sunday afternoon and evening.

The first happened shortly before 11 a.m. near 47th and Center, where a Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot and showed up at the hospital for treatment.

About two hours later, shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to 27th and Chambers, where a Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot and showed up at the hospital for treatment.

Just before 5 p.m., a Milwaukee man, 25, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near 80th and Bender. According to police, the shots were fired during an argument. Police know who they are looking for in connection with this shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Ten minutes after officers responded to 80th and Bender, police were on scene near 60th and Silver Spring. According to police, a Milwaukee boy, 17, was handling a gun when it went off, striking a Milwaukee man, 20. The 17-year-old was arrested.

Just after 6 p.m., a Milwaukee woman, 30, was shot during an argument near 22nd and Chambers and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 8 p.m., a Milwaukee man, 24, showed up at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police are looking into where he was shot and what led to it.

There has been an arrest in just one of these shootings -- the shooting near 58th and Silver Spring where police say a 17-year-old was arrested.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.