Milwaukee man, woman killed hours apart, among 8 shot

The warm weather, unfortunately, brought with it an uptick in violence in Milwaukee. In less than 12 hours Saturday night, April 23 into early Sunday, eight people were shot, two of them fatally.

"My baby was a good boy," said Tomika Fort, mother of Lashont Stewart. "He didn’t bother nobody. He was trying to work for his family."

"She was a loving, loving, loving person," said Tiane Conners, aunt of Leah Davis. "There was nothing that she wouldn’t do for you."

Leah Davis, Lashont Stewart

For two Milwaukee families, the warmest weekend so far this year was clouded with grief. Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday Leah Davis, 19, was shot and killed at her apartment near 66th and Lisbon. Two hours later, Lashont Stewart, 23, was shot and killed at the gas station he worked at near 27th and Burleigh.

"This is a very, very hurtful time for us," said Conners.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In less than 12 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning, there were eight shootings across the city.

The one that killed Stewart happened in the same neighborhood where a violence prevention group patrolled earlier that day.

"Ironic that we were handing out gun locks right here yesterday, and people were taking them and then later, a couple hours later, someone gets killed with a gun," said Vaun Mayes, community activist.

Mayes said he wants both city leaders and the people of the community to step up so that another family doesn't have to spend their weekend planning a funeral.

"We will miss her," said Conners. "She’ll definitely be missed."

Advertisement

There was just one arrest made in connection with the eight shootings. This, for the death of Leah Davis. Anyone with information about any of the other shootings is asked to call Milwaukee police.