Violent weekend in Milwaukee: 2 killed, 6 injured in shootings

A violent weekend in Milwaukee as police investigate eight separate shootings that left two people dead and six people injured in the city from Saturday, April 23 into Sunday, April 24.

29th and St. Paul

Police were called to the area around 3:20 p.m. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man presented himself at the hospital and he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

50th and Luscher

Police arrived on scene around 5:20 p.m.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances are still under investigation. Police seek unknown suspect(s).

66th and Lisbon

Police are investigating a homicide that happened near 66th and Lisbon shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police have a suspect in custody. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

27th and Burleigh

Police were called to the area around 8:15 p.m.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 23-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced deceased on scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police seek unknown suspect(s).

Vel R. Phillips and Keefe

Police were called to the area around 9 p.m. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police seek unknown suspect(s).

Medford and Custer

Police were called to the area shortly before 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are robbery-related. Police seek unknown suspect(s).

23rd and Orchard

Police were called to the area around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are robbery-related. Police seek unknown suspect(s).

MLK and North

Police were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and presented himself at the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police seek unknown suspect(s) in this case.

