Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday

The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25.

A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.

Shooting scene near 8th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A woman, 31, was killed near 36th and Galena around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fatal shooting near 38th and Galena, Milwaukee

A woman was killed near 48th and Locust around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Suspicious death investigation near Palmer and Keefe, Milwaukee

An "unknown victim" was killed near Palmer and Keefe around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A man, 26, was killed around 5:30 a.m. near 15th and Congress on Sunday morning. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle.

Homicide near 53rd and Villard, Milwaukee

A Milwaukee man, 27, was fatally shot while in a vehicle near 53rd and Villard around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.