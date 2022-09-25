Milwaukee suspicious death investigation near Palmer and Keefe

Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death near Palmer and Keefe that happened late Saturday, Sept. 24.

Officials say they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

We have reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on this matter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Suspicious death investigation near Palmer and Keefe, Milwaukee

In the meantime, anyone with information on this case is urged to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.