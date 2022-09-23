Milwaukee shooting; 1 dead, 1 hurt at 8th and Atkinson

article

Milwaukee police say one person is dead and a second person wounded after a shooting near 8th and Atkinson on Friday, Sept. 23.

Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered serious gunshot injuries and was hospitalized.

The second victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee male, was shot – and despite life-saving efforts was pronounced deceased on scene.

Nobody is in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.