Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 dead, 4 wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings left two people dead and four others wounded Saturday, Aug. 5.

All three shootings happened before 1:15 a.m.

A 20-year-old man, 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy – all from Milwaukee – were shot around 12:20 a.m. They were all taken to a hospital, and police said they are all expected to survive.

10th and Chambers

Around 1 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said the shooting appears to be the result of an argument and fight.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two Milwaukee men, ages 21 and 25, were shot and killed just before 1:15 a.m. Police said both victims died at the scene.

15th and Orchard shooting

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each of Saturday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.