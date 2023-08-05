Milwaukee shooting, 97th and Thurston; 3 men wounded

article

Three people were shot and wounded near 97th and Thurston on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, and a 19-year-old Milwaukee man were struck by gunfire. They were all taken to a hospital where they are all expected to survive.

97th and Thurston shooting

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.