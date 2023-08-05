15th and Orchard shooting, 2 Milwaukee men dead

article

Two men are dead after a shooting near 15th and Orchard on Saturday morning, Aug. 5.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man were struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

15th and Orchard shooting

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.